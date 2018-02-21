National

LIVE BLOG: Malusi Gigaba delivers Ramaphosa's first budget

Follow Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's budget speech as it is delivered less than a week after Cyril Ramaphosa become SA's new president

21 February 2018 - 12:10 Ray Hartley
Malusi Gigaba. REUTERS
Hit refresh to update our live blog on the budget speech: 

Budget 2018

All the news, views and analysis you need on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's 2018 budget
Economy
7 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Gigaba's budget should be his last

'It was Gigaba who officially kicked off the state capture project when in 2011 he took a knife to all the big state-owned company boards and placed ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Rand faces key test as focus turns to the budget

Peregrine Treasury Solutions analyst Bianca Bote says the local currency could weaken to R12/$ if the budget is perceived as lacking detail on how to ...
Markets
4 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: How do you solve a problem like Eskom?

Eskom’s debt to equity ratio is still way over the level that would make private sector lenders comfortable to lend to it
Opinion
9 hours ago

Budget 2018

Business Day Television covers the entire day, bringing viewers the drama as it unfolds in Parliament and provides all the expert analysis one needs ...
Television Shows
4 hours ago

SA has about a year to cash in on ‘Ramaphosa rally’, Citi analyst says

David Lubin says to attract more direct investment flows, SA needs policy changes as opposed to changes in the Cabinet
Economy
21 hours ago

