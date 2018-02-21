Guptas’ globe-trotting plane goes off the radar as bank and lawyers try to pin it down
Court filings in the case brought by Canada’s state export bank against the Guptas provide fascinating insights into the movements of the family’s elusive jet registered as ZS-OAK.
On February 2, the bank, Export Development Canada (EDC), sent the Guptas a letter asking them to disclose its location. The letter "also asked for EDC to be given access to the agreed tracking system to track the maintenance and records of the aircraft", an affidavit filed by the EDC’s Brian Craig said.
"Worryingly, soon after receiving the February 2 letter, Westdawn has, at some point over the weekend of February 3 and 4 2018, disconnected the public tracker of the aircraft so that the location of the aircraft is now completely unknown to the applicants."
EDC loaned the Gupta company Westdawn $41m towards buying the luxury Bombardier 6000. By then they’d defaulted on repayments "more than a dozen times" and still owe the bank $27m.
Papers filed by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) last month said Westdawn had received R6m from Estina dairy, a state-funded black empowerment farming project in the Free State. This suggests some of the project’s grant money could have helped pay for ZS-OAK. The AFU deems the payment to be the proceeds of crime.
The Canadian bank brought an urgent application in the Johannesburg High Court last week to force the Guptas to return the aircraft. On Tuesday, Gupta lawyer Ahmed Gani said his clients would be opposing the application but would not say on what grounds. He did not know where the aircraft was.
On February 5, three days after EDC demanded to know ZS-OAK’s whereabouts, the bank received a letter from Jones Day, the Guptas’ law firm in the UK, where legal proceedings to seize the aircraft are also underway. Jones Day claimed ZS-OAK was "well maintained … remains in regular use, and its location therefore changes from time to time".
Aircraft tracking websites then picked up that ZS-OAK had landed in St Petersburg in Russia on February 7 before going off the radar. This is presumably because the Guptas had instructed the websites to stop reporting its whereabouts
The aircraft was moved from "Dehradun, India to Dubai on January 29 2018. We understand it is scheduled to travel from Dubai to the airport at Dehrandun in the next few days, although a specific date has not yet been confirmed."
EDC also objected to the Guptas replacing its maintenance contract with ExecuJet at Lanseria in SA with a company called Jet Aviation without prior approval. In response, Jones Day said "all maintenance repair and overhaul on the aircraft has been carried out at an approved maintenance facility", without providing its location. However, EDC said Jones Day failed to supply it with proper supporting documents and "failed to deal with or provide the requested access to the agreed tracking system".
Jones Day then wrote another e-mail confirming ZS-OAK was at Indira Gandhi airport in Delhi in early February and "will be in further use in the week of February 5 2018". Aircraft tracking websites then picked up that ZS-OAK had landed in St Petersburg in Russia on February 7 before going off the radar. This is presumably because the Guptas had instructed the websites to stop reporting its whereabouts.
"The switching off of the public tracker and the aircraft’s alleged movements fortify the applicants’ concern that the aircraft may be flown to various unknown destinations to avoid detection or to destinations where it will be difficult to retrieve the aircraft," Craig concluded. "The aircraft may thus be a real flight risk [and] may be used for unlawful and even corrupt purposes."
The EDC application will be heard on March 6. If successful, the Guptas will have to return the aircraft to Lanseria or to Biggin Hill airport in the UK within 15 days or face having ZS-OAK de-registered.
The Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed it will not oppose EDC’s application. "Once the court orders us to de-register the aircraft, we will comply with the court order," spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said. Asked if the Guptas were legally allowed to disconnect their tracking unit he said there were "various tracking devices" on an aircraft "some of which are not related to flight operational requirements".
"All required and regulated tracking devices are of interest to us, especially the emergency locator transmitter, the transponder, as well as the traffic collision avoidance system," said Ledwaba. "These, as per regulations, may not be switched off. If they are, that would be against regulations and a concern to us that would warrant an investigation."
