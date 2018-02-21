Guptas’ globe-trotting plane goes off the radar as bank and lawyers try to pin it down

Court filings in the case brought by Canada’s state export bank against the Guptas provide fascinating insights into the movements of the family’s elusive jet registered as ZS-OAK.

On February 2, the bank, Export Development Canada (EDC), sent the Guptas a letter asking them to disclose its location. The letter "also asked for EDC to be given access to the agreed tracking system to track the maintenance and records of the aircraft", an affidavit filed by the EDC’s Brian Craig said.

"Worryingly, soon after receiving the February 2 letter, Westdawn has, at some point over the weekend of February 3 and 4 2018, disconnected the public tracker of the aircraft so that the location of the aircraft is now completely unknown to the applicants."

EDC loaned the Gupta company Westdawn $41m towards buying the luxury Bombardier 6000. By then they’d defaulted on repayments "more than a dozen times" and still owe the bank $27m.

Papers filed by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) last month said Westdawn had received R6m from Estina dairy, a state-funded black empowerment farming project in the Free State. This suggests some of the project’s grant money could have helped pay for ZS-OAK. The AFU deems the payment to be the proceeds of crime.

The Canadian bank brought an urgent application in the Johannesburg High Court last week to force the Guptas to return the aircraft. On Tuesday, Gupta lawyer Ahmed Gani said his clients would be opposing the application but would not say on what grounds. He did not know where the aircraft was.

On February 5, three days after EDC demanded to know ZS-OAK’s whereabouts, the bank received a letter from Jones Day, the Guptas’ law firm in the UK, where legal proceedings to seize the aircraft are also underway. Jones Day claimed ZS-OAK was "well maintained … remains in regular use, and its location therefore changes from time to time".