National

Gupta lawyers demand to see Ajay’s warrant of arrest

21 February 2018 - 14:43 Staff Writer
Ajay Gupta, left: Picture: SUPPLIED
Lawyers acting for the Guptas have denied that the brothers are fugitives from justice and have written to the Hawks demanding to see a warrant of arrest for Ajay Gupta.

eNCA reported on Wednesday that the Guptas’ legal representatives divulged‚ in an exclusive interview with the broadcaster‚ that they do not believe the arrest warrant exists.

"They want to know what the charges are and they are clearly playing a game of truth or dare with the Hawks at this point‚" said eNCA reporter Karyn Maughan.

The lawyers said the brothers were not in SA when people were arrested in connection with the Estina dairy project investigation by the Hawks in the Free State. They added there was "major uncertainty" over what Ajay Gupta would have been charged with.

South African authorities earlier declared Ajay Gupta a fugitive from justice.

Atul Gupta is challenging a bid by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit to freeze R10m in his bank account, which was allegedly linked to the dairy project.

The Times of India reported that Ajay attended a wedding in India last week‚ but his whereabouts this week are unknown. Private citizens have offered a reward to find the Gupta brothers.

Work at Gupta-owned Optimum mine grinds to a halt

Workers wanted to hand CEO George van der Merwe a memorandum of grievances, but he was away, the miners are concerned about the future of the mine ...
Companies
4 hours ago

Zwane’s failure to appear in Parliament sparks formal inquiry into state capture involving him

Mineral resources committee chair Sahlulele Luzipo says details will be confirmed at a follow-up meeting next week
National
6 hours ago

Canadian bank seeks to ground Gupta aircraft

The bank wants the court to ground the Guptas’ infamous ZS-OAK jet to stop the family from using it to commit crimes or flee from justice
National
12 hours ago

SA’s democracy stood up to the test, but some things need to change

Zuma’s leadership was the most corrupt since Cecil Rhodes’s of the Cape Colony, writes Keith Gottschalk, never again should so much power ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Hawks stay mum on whether Duduzane Zuma is a person of interest

The only person they will speak about is Ajay Gupta, who denies getting R10m from the Estina dairy project meant to benefit poor farmers
National
1 day ago

Atul Gupta signed affidavit while in Dubai, but unclear if he is still there

The Hawks are looking for both Ajay and Atul Gupta after raiding their home in Saxonwold last week, and Ajay has officially been declared a fugitive
National
2 days ago

Atul Gupta files urgent application to prevent his bank account from being frozen

The controversial businessman has filed an urgent court application to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit ...
National
2 days ago

