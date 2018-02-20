Those Zuma fired may return to a reshuffled Cabinet
Former ministers banished to the political wilderness under Jacob Zuma’s presidency are set to make a comeback as his successor prepares to revive the stagnant economy.
The ANC’s top-six officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, will meet on Friday to discuss changes to the Cabinet, according to three people who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, who Zuma appointed on March 31 when he had no experience in economics, tax or banking, is among those who will be affected in the shake-up that is expected to be announced next week, they said. Gigaba will deliver his first full budget to lawmakers on Wednesday.
Among those touted to come back are former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
They lost their positions in the March midnight Cabinet shuffle that led to a credit-ratings downgrade and a sell-off of the country’s currency and bonds. The two, who were widely respected by investors, became part of a campaign against state capture — allegations that Zuma ceded control of the state to the Gupta brothers, who are his friends and business associates of his son, Duduzane. They all deny wrongdoing.
"It is the prerogative of the President to change Cabinets; of course there will be those engagements by the top leadership," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said by phone. Tyrone Seale, the Presidency’s acting spokesperson, did not immediately answer a call to his mobile phone.
Ramaphosa could also appoint Nhlanhla Nene, another finance minister Zuma fired and replaced with a little-known lawmaker in 2015, to the Cabinet, the people said. Nene declined to comment. After the rand plunged Zuma backtracked, appointing Gordhan to the post, one he had held from 2009 to 2014, four days later.
Zweli Mkhize, who, until December, was the ANC’s treasurer-general, is among the names Ramaphosa is said to be considering, the people said. The party’s top officials as well as the South African Communist Party and union federation Cosatu must discuss the list of new appointees.
Bloomberg
