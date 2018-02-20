Those Zuma fired may return to a reshuffled Cabinet

Former ministers banished to the political wilderness under Jacob Zuma’s presidency are set to make a comeback as his successor prepares to revive the stagnant economy.

The ANC’s top-six officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, will meet on Friday to discuss changes to the Cabinet, according to three people who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, who Zuma appointed on March 31 when he had no experience in economics, tax or banking, is among those who will be affected in the shake-up that is expected to be announced next week, they said. Gigaba will deliver his first full budget to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Among those touted to come back are former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.