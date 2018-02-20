Opposition MPs warn land grab will be devastating

Opposition parties have warned that the expropriation without compensation policy will have a devastating impact on the economy and food security.

In his maiden state of the nation address on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would push for expropriation without compensation to ensure that the land was returned to those from whom it was taken under colonialism and apartheid.

The ANC agreed at its conference in December to push for amendments to the Constitution that will pave the way for the government to expropriate land without compensation — a move that observers say will most likely spook investors.

In the debate on Monday on the state of the nation address, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said this would create a lot of uncertainty in agriculture. "We absolutely cannot have [a thriving agricultural sector] if farmers do not know if or when their land will be taken from them without any compensation," said Maimane. Such expropriation was incompatible with a growing, flourishing economy.