Land expropriation aims to address ‘the original sin’, Cyril Ramaphosa tells MPs
The land reform programme should not been seen as a threat but as an opportunity to address the wrongs of the past, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.
Talk of expropriation without compensation dominated the debate on the state of the nation address (Sona) in Parliament on Monday, with some opposition parties warning that the policy would have a devastating effect on the economy and food security.
Responding to the debate on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the expropriation without compensation policy was meant to address "the original sin", which was the taking of land from indigenous people.
"Very few people will dispute the fact that the dispossession of land contributed to the suffering of our people to this day …. Expropriation without compensation is envisaged as one of the measures to accelerate land redistribution to black South Africans," Ramaphosa said.
What did Cyril Ramaphosa say in his response to the Sona debate?
President Cyril Ramaphosa replied on February 20 2018 to the questions asked during the Sona debate. Here are the highlights.
He said expropriation without compensation would be undertaken in a responsible manner to ensure that the economy and food security would not be adversely affected.
"We will not allow smash-and-grab interventions … we will handle this matter in the same way we have handled all difficult issues … we will handle it with responsibility that will not damage our economy, or food security in our country. We will seek to do things that will advance the interests of our people," Ramaphosa said.
"We should see this land-reform programme as a great opportunity, not a threat. A number of white South Africans and companies who own land see this as an opportunity for addressing the injustices of the past so that we can all move forward knowing that we have addressed the original sin."
The ANC agreed at its conference in December to push for amendments to the Constitution that would pave the way for the government to expropriate land without compensation — a move that observers say would be likely to spook investors.
The EFF, which has long called for expropriation without compensation and for its supporters to occupy land, previously offered the ANC its 6% representation in Parliament, which would give it the required two-thirds majority threshold to amend section 25 of the Constitution, or the property clause.
Please sign in or register to comment.