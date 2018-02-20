National

Land expropriation aims to address ‘the original sin’, Cyril Ramaphosa tells MPs

20 February 2018 - 16:14 Bekezela Phakathi
Cyril Ramaphosa addresse MPs during the debate on the state of the nation address in Parliament. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa addresse MPs during the debate on the state of the nation address in Parliament. Picture: GCIS

The land reform programme should not been seen as a threat but as an opportunity to address the wrongs of the past, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

Talk of expropriation without compensation dominated the debate on the state of the nation address (Sona) in Parliament on Monday, with some opposition parties warning that the policy would have a devastating effect on the economy and food security.

Responding to the debate on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the expropriation without compensation policy was meant to address "the original sin", which was the taking of land from indigenous people.

"Very few people will dispute the fact that the dispossession of land contributed to the suffering of our people to this day …. Expropriation without compensation is envisaged as one of the measures to accelerate land redistribution to black South Africans," Ramaphosa said.

What did Cyril Ramaphosa say in his response to the Sona debate?

President Cyril Ramaphosa replied on February 20 2018 to the questions asked during the Sona debate. Here are the highlights.

He said expropriation without compensation would be undertaken in a responsible manner to ensure that the economy and food security would not be adversely affected.

"We will not allow smash-and-grab interventions … we will handle this matter in the same way we have handled all difficult issues … we will handle it with responsibility that will not damage our economy, or food security in our country. We will seek to do things that will advance the interests of our people," Ramaphosa said.

"We should see this land-reform programme as a great opportunity, not a threat. A number of white South Africans and companies who own land see this as an opportunity for addressing the injustices of the past so that we can all move forward knowing that we have addressed the original sin."

The ANC agreed at its conference in December to push for amendments to the Constitution that would pave the way for the government to expropriate land without compensation — a move that observers say would be likely to spook investors.

The EFF, which has long called for expropriation without compensation and for its supporters to occupy land, previously offered the ANC its 6% representation in Parliament, which would give it the required two-thirds majority threshold to amend section 25 of the Constitution, or the property clause.

Ramaphosa’s moment of hope is built on a fragile foundation

The new president’s victory at the ANC conference came thanks to someone regarded as a political hoodlum, writes Roger Southall
Opinion
10 hours ago

Opposition MPs warn land grab will be devastating

Cyril Ramaphosa’s explicit undertaking on land expropriation without compensation alarms opposition parties
National
13 hours ago

Will DA’s alliance with EFF survive the expropriation without compensation issue?

‘Your stay in the metros is going to depend on your attitude on the expropriation of land without compensation‚’ EFF leader Julius ...
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Good riddance, Zuma — but what now?

Corruption preceded Zuma and will outlive him; rooting it out will require hard work. But, more importantly, we need to get serious about creating a ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Expropriation assumptions reflect misunderstanding of Constitution

A clear framework is provided for the transformation of the land regime, write Jackie Dugard and Nompumelelo Seme
Opinion
22 days ago

The big fat lie of the land

The ANC has done precious little to meet even its modest land reform goals, despite populist promises and ample provision in the constitution to get ...
Features
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
NSFAS employees protest for higher salaries and ...
National / Labour
2.
Cape Town residents to get year-old estimated ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa promises to compensate families for ...
National
4.
Missing Cape Town couple maybe have been ...
National

Related Articles

Rand on shaky ground as dollar extends gains
Markets

JSE loses steam ahead of the budget
Markets

Those Zuma fired may return to a reshuffled Cabinet
National

Dear President, please do not adopt the National Minimum Wage Bill
Opinion

PETER BRUCE: My love affair with Malusi Gigaba
Opinion / Bruce's List

WATCH: Is the ‘Ramaphosa rally’ a new bull trend?
Markets

Cyril Ramaphosa to host farewell dinner for Jacob Zuma
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.