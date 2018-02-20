Land expropriation aims to address ‘the original sin’, Cyril Ramaphosa tells MPs

The land reform programme should not been seen as a threat but as an opportunity to address the wrongs of the past, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

Talk of expropriation without compensation dominated the debate on the state of the nation address (Sona) in Parliament on Monday, with some opposition parties warning that the policy would have a devastating effect on the economy and food security.

Responding to the debate on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the expropriation without compensation policy was meant to address "the original sin", which was the taking of land from indigenous people.

"Very few people will dispute the fact that the dispossession of land contributed to the suffering of our people to this day …. Expropriation without compensation is envisaged as one of the measures to accelerate land redistribution to black South Africans," Ramaphosa said.

What did Cyril Ramaphosa say in his response to the Sona debate?