Casac presses Abrahams to delay decision on Zuma charges

Flowing from that, the organisation argued that only three options existed: Nxasana is returned to his position as NDPP, Abrahams is retained in the position or both of them are removed and a new NDPP is appointed by the president, as the high court ordered.

Nxasana left office with a R17m golden handshake, which was later found to be part of an unlawful settlement agreement.

Casac argued that it was correct to order the position vacant. It said that when deciding what was just and equitable the primary interests at stake were not those of Nxasana and Abrahams, as it was not an employment dispute but a constitutional one.

"While fairness to both of them is a relevant consideration, the primary concern must be whatever best serves to preserve the independence of the NPA," Casac argued. Casac made the point that even though many people in Nxasana’s position would have made the decision that he did, he should have known that taking the money was unlawful, or at least that taking the money would have undermined the appearance of independence of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"While one should not judge Mr Nxasana too harshly, it would not serve the interests of the NPA to return him to office. He is a man who has a price," Casac said, adding that the same was true for Abrahams, even though he had "done no direct wrong". But Casac emphasised that the context in which Abrahams was appointed should be taken into consideration.

Zuma possibly faced charges and also seemed to have taken sides against Nxasana in favour of the former acting national director of public prosecutions, Nomqoba Jiba.

Casac said that even though, when the initial application was launched, there was no evidence that Abrahams lacked impartiality or independence, the way he had conducted litigation cast serious doubt on his fitness for office.

Corruption Watch and Freedom Under Law, which brought the confirmation application together with Casac, argued in heads of argument that Nxasana should be reinstated and there was nothing in his conduct that suggested he was not fit and proper, having resisted pressure from Zuma to leave.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za