National

Cape Town residents to get year-old estimated January water accounts

20 February 2018 - 17:40 Staff Writer
Residents queue in Newlands for drinking water from a spring on May 16 2017. File photo: THE TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Residents queue in Newlands for drinking water from a spring on May 16 2017. File photo: THE TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

More Cape Town residents will receive estimated water accounts for January — and bills will be based on their consumption a year ago‚ rather than the reduced amount of water most people are using amid stringent restrictions.

In a statement on Tuesday‚ the city council said this was the result of capturing water meter readings in-house since January 1 instead of using a third party.

"Since this move‚ there have been technical challenges with uploading meter readings to the new system. As a result‚ some customers will receive estimated bills although their meter was read. Customers across the city will be affected‚" said the statement.

"The city acknowledges and regrets the frustration that estimated bills will cause many residents who have reduced water consumption drastically‚ but would like to re-assure them that we are doing everything possible to resolve the problem as speedily as possible."

The council asked people to settle the estimated accounts. "If the estimate is higher than the actual usage then their account will be adjusted appropriately the next time the actual meter reading is captured‚" it said.

"In cases where estimated consumption far exceeds actual consumption‚ and residents are unable to afford the bill‚ they can approach the city’s call centre or their closest walk-in centre to request an investigation. Debt management will be suspended until the investigation is resolved."

The council also said the method of estimating bills was being reviewed. "From March 1 2018‚ estimated accounts will be based on average consumption at the property for the previous three months. Residents should also please note that estimated readings could affect their green dot status on the city’s water map.

"Residents who have had their consumption estimated will rather be given a grey dot reflecting that no data exists for consumption on the property. Whilst this will cause some disappointment‚ it is important that we all continue to do our best to save water."

NEELS BLOM: Without the extinction of the spineless, the herd is at risk of perishing

Cape Town’s water crisis is such an evolutionary experiment. Its citizens will emerge stronger
Opinion
1 day ago

DARREL BRISTOW-BOVEY: The power of scarcity

'I think we are happiest and most fulfilled when we are intensely and lovingly aware of the things we use that are finite'
Lifestyle
11 days ago

KZN’s Thukela basin could answer many of SA’s water questions

Investigated and approved in the 1980s, a pumped-storage scheme on the Thukela river could store 4,000-million cubic metres of water, writes Arthur ...
Opinion
13 days ago

Water infrastructure investment an opportunity for private sector

Minister has called on companies to finance, develop and operate sewage-treatment plants
Opinion
20 days ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Dry words too late in a too-dire water crisis

The Cape Town water crisis is a case study for how to mismanage a world-class city
Opinion
20 days ago

NEELS BLOM: Deaf government has left it too late to fix SA’s water crisis

In Ugu, a peri-urban sprawl in Kwazulu-Natal, Day Zero has prevailed for two years
Opinion
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
NSFAS employees protest for higher salaries and ...
National / Labour
2.
Cape Town residents to get year-old estimated ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa promises to compensate families for ...
National
4.
Missing Cape Town couple maybe have been ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.