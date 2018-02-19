‘Sampie’ Terreblanche was a ‘legendary political economist’, Stellenbosch University’s rector says

Stellenbosch University (SU) has paid tribute to veteran political economist and academic Johannes "Sampie" Terreblanche‚ who died on Saturday afternoon at the age of 84 following a brief battle with brain cancer.

"It is with great sadness that I express Stellenbosch University’s deepest condolences to the family of Prof Sampie Terreblanche‚" said Prof Wim de Villiers‚ rector and vice-chancellor of Stellenbosch University.

"We honour him as a legendary political economist; much loved inspirational lecturer for thousands of our students‚ and one of Stellenbosch University’s critical voices."

Terreblanche received an honorary doctorate from Stellenbosch University on December 10 2015.