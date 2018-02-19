National

An executive of just 15 ministries would save SA almost R5bn, says Mmusi Maimane

19 February 2018 - 16:25 Bekezela Phakathi
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: SOWETAN
It is entirely possible to reduce the size of the executive to 15 ministries, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday.

In his state of the nation address (Sona) on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would reduce the size of the Cabinet and seek to streamline government departments.

"It is critical that the structure and size of the state is optimally suited to meet the needs of the people and ensure the most efficient allocation of public resources. We will therefore initiate a process to review the configuration, number and size of national government departments," Ramaphosa said.

During the debate on Sona on Monday, Maimane said that at 35 ministries, each with a deputy minister, SA had one of the most bloated governments in the world.

"It is entirely possible to cut our executive down to 15 ministries, with spending priorities that promote economic growth and job creation. This would save us about R4.7bn each year," Maimane said.

"Now I know this is difficult because there is patronage to dish out. But let me make this easier for you, Mr President. Why don’t you start with all the ministers who have proven themselves to be compromised?

"Show SA you are really serious about fighting corruption in your party and fire Bathabile Dlamini, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane, Malusi Gigaba, Des van Rooyen, David Mahlobo, Lynne Brown and Bongani Bongo."

Maimane said SA needed public-sector salaries that rewarded accountability and delivery of good services.

"At R587bn this year, public-sector wages are more than half our entire budget, and way above other emerging economies. This is simply not sustainable. The President has to resist the pressure from the public-sector unions and curb this wage bill."

To fix what is broken, SA should to move from talk to action as quickly as possible, said Maimane.

"We need to move beyond the policy paralysis that has held our nation hostage. We need our President to make the tough choices that can put us back on the right path again. This starts with education … there is no single reason for the failure of our school system. But, if we were honest, we would acknowledge the role of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in it."

According to Maimane: "[Basic Education] Minister [Angie] Motshekga’s ministerial task team found that six out of nine provincial education departments have been captured by Sadtu bosses, and that education is failing in these provinces because of Sadtu’s toxic influence.

"And so your first tough decision, Mr President, is to end state capture by Sadtu — the same powerful and militant union that helped you rise to the Presidency of the ANC."

Maimane also said the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme would undermine SA’s "excellent, world-class healthcare sector".

Ramaphosa said on Friday the NHI Bill would be submitted to Parliament within the next few weeks.

"Sometimes the toughest choice of all is to abandon something that you have invested a lot of time and effort in. The truth is that NHI undermines our excellent, world-class healthcare sector. It will cause an exodus of SA’s brilliant nurses and doctors, who are in high demand the world over, and it is entirely unaffordable even for nations far wealthier than us," Maimane said.

