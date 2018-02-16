National

Will Jacob Zuma attend Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address?

16 February 2018 - 16:45 Khulekani Magubane
Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Jacob Zuma. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Jacob Zuma. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

By Friday afternoon, former president Jacob Zuma had not responded to an invitation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first state of the nation address, Parliament said on Friday.

Amid preparations for address, speculation was rife that Zuma, who resigned on Wednesday evening, would skip the occasion.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, told reporters on the sidelines that Zuma had not responded to the invitation for the state of the nation address but that this was not necessarily considered as declining the invitation.

"It would be difficult to say whether he will confirm. You will appreciate that he confirmed his resignation yesterday [Thursday] unlike other former heads of state we invited well in advance, he only received his invitation yesterday," said Mothapo.

Mothapo said former president Thabo Mbeki confirmed that he would attend but confirmation was still being awaited by former president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Mothapo said despite the delays in the originally planned state of the nation address, Parliament was committed to ensuring that journalists were free to report on the event without the interference characteristic of the latter years of the Zuma presidency.

"There is a free flow of movement and everyone can come in and out. You will have access to areas which you are accredited for as media. On the operational level we are assisting each other to perform our functions," he said.

Mothapo also said there would be adjustments to the cost of postponing the state of the nation address that could push the cost beyond the original budget, but that details in this regard were not immediately available.

