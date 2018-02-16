Will Jacob Zuma attend Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address?

By Friday afternoon, former president Jacob Zuma had not responded to an invitation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first state of the nation address, Parliament said on Friday.

Amid preparations for address, speculation was rife that Zuma, who resigned on Wednesday evening, would skip the occasion.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, told reporters on the sidelines that Zuma had not responded to the invitation for the state of the nation address but that this was not necessarily considered as declining the invitation.

"It would be difficult to say whether he will confirm. You will appreciate that he confirmed his resignation yesterday [Thursday] unlike other former heads of state we invited well in advance, he only received his invitation yesterday," said Mothapo.