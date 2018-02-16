WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his first state of the nation address
THURSDAY, 16 FEBRUARY 19:00 JOINT SITTING State-of-the-Nation Address by President of the Republic of South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his first state of the nation address in Parliament.
Ramaphosa was elected president by Parliament just one day ago following the resignation of former president Jacob Zuma.
Zuma had resisted leaving office for several weeks against the wishes of the leaders of the ANC.
Arriving at parliament on Friday, Ramaphosa told journalists he was “a little bit excited, expectant, a little apprehensive” ahead of the speech, but said he was looking forward to the evening.
Among the immediate challenges facing Ramaphosa are a gaping R50bn deficit, the threat of further credit ratings downgrades, and 26.7% unemployment.
Please sign in or register to comment.