WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his first state of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his first state of the nation address in Parliament.

Ramaphosa was elected president by Parliament just one day ago following the resignation of former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma had resisted leaving office for several weeks against the wishes of the leaders of the ANC.

Arriving at parliament on Friday, Ramaphosa told journalists he was “a little bit excited, expectant, a little apprehensive” ahead of the speech, but said he was looking forward to the evening.

Among the immediate challenges facing Ramaphosa are a gaping R50bn deficit, the threat of further credit ratings downgrades, and 26.7% unemployment.