SOCIAL WELFARE
Sassa boss raps CPS for abusing grant recipients
Pearl Bengu, CEO of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has slammed Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for abusing its strategic position to push Net1’s loan business.
"Invariably the interest [on the loans] is exorbitant and the loan disproportionate to the capacity of the borrower’s financial power," Bengu told the Constitutional Court. She said CPS’s position allowed it to procure payment directly from the social grants.
The Sassa CEO was responding to CPS’s application that it be allowed to participate in the tender for the distribution of cash to a portion of the 10.7-million social grant beneficiaries after the current invalid contract is terminated. Sassa issued the tender in December but prohibited CPS from participating. CPS lodged its application with the court on February 12.
This is one of two matters relating to social grants the court is hearing. In a different but related matter on February 6, Sassa applied to the court for an extension of the suspension of the invalidity of its contract with CPS for six months.
In her damning response to CPS’s February 12 application Bengu said CPS must be prohibited from participating in the tender because it "has constantly and perennially abused its position to sell its financial products to social grant beneficiaries and to procure payment directly from the commercial card it issued to beneficiaries."
She said CPS was able to do this because of the information social grant beneficiaries had to provide. She told the court CPS is enticing beneficiaries to subscribe to its EasyPayEverywhere (EPE) product.
"The EPE card is being given to the public in pretence that it is replacing the Sassa card, which is not correct," said Bengu. She said the cards had been issued without the necessary authority from the beneficiaries.
Last week Net1 CEO Herman Kotze told analysts that increased use of the EPE product had helped to boost the company’s results for the three months to end-December. Kotze said CPS has a nationwide distribution footprint and an unmatched distribution network in rural areas.
According to the expert panel appointed by the court, more than 2-million beneficiaries now hold EPE cards. In its latest report, the panel referred to allegations that some Sassa staff are marketing EPE accounts on Sassa premises.
While Bengu has slammed CPS’s abuse, on Friday Sassa and CPS will meet to discuss the full extent of the services needed from CPS in the months ahead.
