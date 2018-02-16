Evidence leaders appointed in Saica’s probe of KPMG’s Gupta and SARS work

Evidence leaders have been appointed in the accounting industry’s probe of the KPMG employees who did work for Gupta-related companies and worked on the South African Revenue Service "rogue unit" report.

The Ntsebeza inquiry, chaired by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, was convened by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).

Advocate Ntsebeza has appointed advocate Pule Seleka SC and advocate Amaechi Olua as evidence leaders in the inquiry.

The two will co-ordinate information across various submissions received, and lead the process of questioning witnesses and those implicated in the submissions.

International auditing firm KPMG found itself embroiled in allegations of state capture involving the Gupta family.

The Hawks swooped on the family this week, raiding their Saxonwold compound and issuing arrest warrants.

However, Ajay Gupta, the family patriarch, is on the run.

KPMG also came under fire for its role in the SARS report, especially as it withdrew the findings and recommendations of the report but not the whole report.

Ntsebeza said the submissions received by the inquiry were diverse — some were in a similar vein, but many were completely unrelated to each other — and of significant magnitude.

"In the process of working through the extensive submissions, it has become clear to us that we require additional information in some instances, and have requested for and are awaiting the further information required," Ntsebeza said.

Public hearings are expected to start on Monday and will first deal with issues of confidentiality and privilege.

He said the panel had contacted all those who made submissions, informing them that they would be called to testify before the inquiry.

Ntsebeza said the panel’s intention was to identify all Saica members who should be questioned based on their involvement in the engagements mentioned in the submissions received. However, it depended on those names being supplied to it by KPMG, among others.

"In some cases we are still awaiting final reports, " he said.

"We naturally would like to avoid a situation where conclusions are made based on published reports that are not factually correct."

There has been contention over the SARS report, as the former revenue service employees implicated in it were never given sight of the final report.

Ntsebeza said that it was unlikely that the inquiry would conclude its work by the end of April 2018 as it had anticipated.

"Our initial timelines were based on guestimates. However, we are still committed to conclude our activities as early as possible.

"Our task is to identify the factual truth, and not to act as prosecutors or pronounce on guilt," he said.