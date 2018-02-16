DA says scathing judgment against Public Protector is proof she should be axed

DA shadow minister of justice Glynnis Breytenbach said this was not the first time Mkhwebane had wasted precious resources on frivolous court applications. She cited two other instances in which Mkhwebane had wastefully incurred legal costs, including Mkhwebane backing down from her proposal to amend the Constitution to expand the mandate of the Reserve Bank.

"By all accounts‚ Mkhwebane is utterly ineffectual and dangerously out of touch with her mandate as Public Protector," said Breytenbach. "The DA has always maintained that she is not suitable to head up the office of the Public Protector‚ as a crucial institution in the fight against injustice and corruption."

Breytenbach said the latest judgment against her was more proof that she should immediately be removed. She said the judgment was also an indictment of the ANC members of the portfolio committee on justice who refused to consider the DA’s request to remove her.

Meanwhile, Absa thanked its customers and staff following the judgment, saying: "Our sincerest thanks go to our customers and staff who sometimes had to endure harassment at some of our branches while this matter remained unresolved. We appreciate their patience and loyalty during a very challenging time."