National

CPS contract extension rejected by committee

16 February 2018 - 05:26 Linda Ensor
Waiting: Mark Barnes, CEO of the South African Post Office, had not been getting the co-operation he needed to help set up a new payment system for Sassa, the portfolio committee said on Thursday. Picture: SUPPLIED
Waiting: Mark Barnes, CEO of the South African Post Office, had not been getting the co-operation he needed to help set up a new payment system for Sassa, the portfolio committee said on Thursday. Picture: SUPPLIED

The portfolio committee on social development has in principle rejected the extension of the Cash Paymaster Services’ (CPS) Sassa contract beyond April 1, when it is due to expire.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has applied to the Constitutional Court for a six-month extension of the contract so that social grants beneficiaries can be paid in cash at paypoints. Cash payments are needed for about 2.5-million grant beneficiaries. This is not something the agency will have organised by end-March.

Business Day has also reported that CPS, a subsidiary of Net1, will be required to provide back-end banking systems for the entire social grant distribution process at least until the end of September.

Sassa acting CEO Pearl Bhengu told the committee on Wednesday that Sassa wanted to extend the contract in order to provide "back-up" should there be problems with the new payment system. She briefed the committee on progress made in implementing the Constitutional Court order on the takeover of payments by Sassa.

CPS to help Sassa up to end of September

Full extent of the services required still to be spelled out after workshop, writes Ann Crotty
National
1 day ago

"While the committee agreed there is ... work to be done to ensure the smooth transition of service providers and to ensure the effective payment of social grants, timelines for the full transition will have to be adhered to," committee chairwoman Rosemary Capa insisted.

Capa said the committee had not been informed of the request for an extension of the contract.

"We rejected the concept of the contract extension ... If there is an extension we need to know what specific activities will extend beyond the deadline," Capa said. "We would not want to see CPS continue working with Sassa post-April 1, especially on payment issues, because then it would be an extension of an extension."

CPS’s invalid contract with Sassa was extended by the Constitutional Court for one year until end-March.

Capa said the committee was concerned that there was little co-operation with Mark Barnes, CEO of the South African Post Office (Sapo), a critical partner in the new payment process.

DA spokeswoman on social development Bridget Masango complained that the committee had heard through the media that Sassa had asked for an extension when it should have asked the committee for this.

Masango nevertheless accepted that an extension was needed for practical purposes of securing cash payments. The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the department’s spokeswoman, Lumka Oliphant, who it said was making statements about matters before the committee.

Capa said that conflicting messages about the relationship between Sassa and Sapo were creating "panic" among social grant beneficiaries.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

CPS asks Constitutional Court for extension to pay certain Sassa beneficiaries at revised fee

Cash Paymaster Services says it would prefer not to provide services beyond March 31, but is prepared to do so to ensure the uninterrupted payment of ...
National
13 hours ago

CPS to help Sassa up to end of September

Full extent of the services required still to be spelled out after workshop, writes Ann Crotty
National
1 day ago

Post Office insists it is on track to meet grants deadline

SA Banking Association says Sassa, BankservAfrica, Sapo and commercial banks can and should work together to ensure all beneficiaries are paid by ...
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zuma took SA into ‘state of painful distress’
National
2.
Sweeping cabinet changes expected
National
3.
Use civil society’s backing in fighting ...
National
4.
Sassa boss raps CPS for abusing grant recipients
National

Related Articles

CPS asks Constitutional Court for extension to pay certain Sassa beneficiaries ...
National

CPS to help Sassa up to end of September
National

Post Office insists it is on track to meet grants deadline
Companies

Sapo says it needs time to phase in social grant payments from April 1
National

EasyPay not a problem for Net1 shareholders
Companies

ATM use lifts Net1’s local revenue
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.