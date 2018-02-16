National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane loses her fight against Absa

The High Court in Pretoria has set aside the remedial action contained in the public protector’s report and ordered her to pay some of the Reserve Bank’s costs in her personal capacity

16 February 2018 - 11:13 Hanna Ziady
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUPPLIED
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUPPLIED

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has lost her fight against Absa in the High Court in Pretoria. On Friday morning, the court set aside the remedial action contained in her Absa-Bankorp report and ordered her to pay 15% of the Reserve Bank’s costs in her personal capacity.

"In the matter before us it transpired that the public protector does not fully understand her constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform her functions without fear, favour or prejudice," Judge Cynthia Pretorius said in her judgment.

This was a case where "a simple punitive costs order against her in her official capacity will not be appropriate. This is a case where we should go further and order the public protector to pay at least a certain percentage of the costs incurred on a punitive scale".

The judge ordered that the public protector, in her official capacity, pay Absa’s costs, on an attorney and client scale, including the costs of three counsel.

The public protector was ordered to pay 85% of the Reserve Bank’s costs, including the cost of three counsel, in her official capacity and 15% in her personal capacity.

The court set aside Mkhwebane’s direction to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to reopen an earlier investigation by the unit into the apartheid-era lifeboat granted to Bankorp "in order to recover misappropriate public funds unlawfully given to Absa Bank in the amount of R1.125bn".

Absa bought Bankorp in 1992, making it a recipient of the Reserve Bank’s assistance. But an investigation in 2000 by a panel headed by Judge Dennis Davis found that the amount paid by Absa for Bankorp took into account the Bank’s lifeboat, and therefore Absa had not benefited.

Following a complaint instituted in 2010 by advocate Paul Hoffman, the director of Accountability Now, over the government’s alleged failure to implement the "Ciex report", the public protector’s office reopened the case. The report was the work of British Intelligence officer Michael Oatley, who in 1997 agreed to help the government recover misappropriated apartheid-era public funds.

In papers, the finance minister, the Reserve Bank and Absa repeatedly asserted that Mkhwebane’s findings paid no regard to the evidence before her.

The Reserve Bank was seeking a declaratory order that Mkhwebane abused her office by, for example, holding secret meetings with the Presidency that were not disclosed in her final report. The court did not grant this order.

Protector consulted radical expert Chris Malikane on Bankorp report

But Malikane did not submit report on Bank lifeboat
National
1 month ago

Mkhwebane ‘based Absa claim on consultation after report’

Counsel argues protector’s directive that about R1bn should be recovered from Absa was without any factual foundation at the time she made it
National
2 months ago

Reserve Bank aims to get rid of protector, legal team charges

The public protector’s Absa-Bankorp report has given rise to a bitter battle between her office and the Reserve Bank
National
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANC councillor and accomplice to face trial for ...
National
2.
Union furious as Zwane fires regional manager for ...
National
3.
BREAKING NEWS: Eskom's Matshela Koko resigns
National
4.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane loses her fight against Absa
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.