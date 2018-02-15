National

Major overhaul planned for Jan Smuts Avenue in Rosebank

An estimated 3‚500 vehicles use the main arterial route in morning and afternoon peak-hour traffic in both directions

15 February 2018 - 17:40 Penwell Dlamini
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has developed a draft design for the upgrading of Jan Smuts Avenue to a dual carriageway, from Northwold Drive to Bolton Drive and from 8th Avenue to Kent Road in Rosebank.

These upgrades are aimed at improving mobility and decreasing congestion on the busy arterial route.

Jan Smuts Avenue has 18 intersections along its route, which links the northern suburbs (the wider Fourways area) to suburbs further south such as Braamfontein and the Johannesburg city centre.

The design for the estimated R87m project follows a geotechnical study‚ traffic count and investigation of the existing stormwater infrastructure to determine the scope of work required for the upgrade.

Investigations took into consideration Jan Smuts Avenue’s location within a densely populated urbanised area, and the effect on the community and motorists travelling into and out of the Johannesburg CDB, as well as communities living adjacent to Jan Smuts Avenue‚ the JRA said in its statement

Johannesburg transport member of the mayoral committee Nonhlanhla Makhuba said: "Jan Smuts Avenue is a main arterial route which plays a significant role in the city’s transport network. An estimated 3‚500 vehicles use the road in morning and afternoon peak hour in both directions.

"The proposed upgrade not only provides for congestion relief but will also allow for future upgrades and the inclusion of planned Bus Rapid Transit lanes as part of the city’s integrated transport network plan."

The JRA has started a consultative process with councillors and has planned engagement meetings with residents and business forums for their input, and this will include discussions on heritage aspects and existing trees along the route.

Once all parties concerned have been engaged‚ the interim designs will be finalised and companies will be invited to tender for the construction work.

