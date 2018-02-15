EFF wants Gigaba out before delivering ‘Zuma’s’ budget next week

On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party was prepared to spare ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa the humiliation of the disruptions the party dealt to former president Jacob Zuma’s National Assembly appearances.

However, this would come with one condition. Should Ramaphosa deliver the state of the nation address (Sona) he must use the occasion to announce the removal of Malusi Gigaba as Finance Minister.

With Zuma’s resignation from the Presidency concluded, the road is now clear for a national budget to be presented on Wednesday next week, as scheduled.

The EFF also said it would not participate in the election of a new state president in the National Assembly on Thursday and would seek the dissolution of Parliament. Malema said the country deserved to go to early elections so that a new Parliament should serve SA, and that the country deserved to start with a clean slate, free from the scandal ridden Zuma administration.

The EFF leader said Gigaba’s tenure as minister of public enterprises was proof that he was responsible for the sorry state of parastatals and that he could not be trusted to clean up the mess. "You have to remove Malusi Gigaba, Ramaphosa. The budget he delivers will be that of Zuma’s Cabinet. If Ramaphosa wants to legitimise that budget, [he] will be legitimising a budget of thieving."