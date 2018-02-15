Atul Gupta must come in or be a fugitive, says Hawks

On Wednesday morning, the Hawks raided the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg and several other properties in connection with its investigation into the dairy farm.

Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said that five people connected to the dairy farm project were arrested and would appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Two other people were meant to hand themselves over to the Hawks at 2pm on Wednesday, but did not.

Mulaudzi said one of them had contacted the Hawks and would hand themselves over in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

"The other one is still quiet. So if you are still quiet then of course the law will have to take its course," he said.

Mulaudzi would not confirm who the five suspects were. However, Business Day understands they include Kamal Vasram, an IT sales- man at the Guptas’ Sahara Computers who ran the dairy project through his company Estina; former Free State agriculture department head of department Peter Thabethe and his former chief financial officer Seipati Dlamini, who both served under Mosebenzi Zwane, when he was the Free State MEC for agriculture.

The forfeiture unit implicated Zwane in the Estina dairy case because he had identified the property where the dairy farm was established.

After his appointment as mineral resources minister, Zwane appointed Dlamini as deputy director-general of mineral regulation.

Business Day has been informed that the two suspects who had not handed themselves in yet were Gupta lieutenant Ashu Chawla and a former Oakbay employee.

A source close to some of the suspects’ legal team described the charges of money laundering and theft as "flimsy at best and are actually a joke".

"The team of lawyers representing the accused are confident bail will be granted given that the state has nothing," the source said.

A source in the Hawks said the arrests in the Vrede dairy farm investigation were just the first and high-profile suspects were likely to be arrested soon.

The Gupta family have been implicated in allegations of state capture involving high government officials and even President Jacob Zuma.

The family has been accused of infiltrating several state-owned entities, such as Eskom and Transnet, allegedly to secure contracts and billions of rand in kickbacks.

With Graeme Hosken