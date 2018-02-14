BREAKING NEWS: Defiant Zuma refuses to resign

President Jacob Zuma told the SABC on Wednesday that he will not resign, adding that he has never defied the leadership of the ANC and this “will be the first time”

He did say he was open to further discussion and that if Parliament removed him, he would be out.

Zuma said he had done nothing wrong and “no one has ever provided the reasons” for him to go.

“I found it in a sense very unfair to me that this issue has been raised all the time. I need to be furnished with what I have done … there are processes in the ANC like disciplinary processes.

During the interview he also asked why there was such a rush. “What is the rush? I’ve been asking this all the time.”