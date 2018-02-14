President Jacob Zuma is addressing the nation ahead of the decision to hold a motion of no confidence against him in Parliament on Thursday.

This ANC's 249-member parliamentary caucus took the decision following Zuma's repeated refusal to step down after being asked to do so by the party's top leadership structures‚ including the national executive committee‚ the national working committee and the party's top six officials in the last 10 days.

In a televised interview‚ Zuma reiterated that he would not resign voluntarily‚ adding that only the national assembly had the authority to axe him.