President Jacob Zuma resigns
Despite an earlier show of defiance on Wednesday, President Jacob Zuma announced his resignation to the nation just an hour before the deadline set for him by the ANC.
"The ANC should never be divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign," Zuma said on Wednesday evening.
Zuma indicated that even though he did not agree, he had decided to resign. He said he believed he should have been removed through constitutional means.
"I must accept that if my party and my compatriots wish that I be removed from office, they must exercise that right and do so in the matter prescribed in the manner of the Constitution.
“I was also elected in terms of section 86 of the Constitution and from that moment pledged my loyalty to the Constitution of the republic of SA. It has indeed been a great learning experience, a mammoth task … the performance of which can never be done without difficulty and learning on the way.”
“I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment, for they are the lawful mechanisms for the people of this beautiful country to remove their president,” Zuma said.
Zuma apologised to the nation for the errors committed during his terms in office. Speaking in Zulu midway through his address, he said he believed he had performed the task given to him by the country, but where he had erred, “may I please be forgiven”, he said.
Zuma told the nation he would work towards the attainment of radical economic transformation in the country post his presidency. He insisted he had always been a disciplined member of the ANC despite his disagreement with the party’s leadership over its decision to recall him.
“No life should be lost in my name and also the ANC should never be divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation; I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC.”
Zuma is the second South African president who has had to resign after being “recalled” by the ANC. In September 2008, Thabo Mbeki’s last term in office was cut short after the complaints that he was aloof, interfering with the National Prosecuting Authority and failing to consult it on key government policies.
Zuma thanked the nation and his Cabinet among other stakeholders, and promised to continue holding the best interests of the country at heart.
“All my life, I have served and will continue to serve the ANC in its pursuit of the objective of a national democratic revolution. I have served in my capacity as the president of SA within the prism of our Constitution whose foundational values I fully ascribe to. I understand fully that while I serve at the pleasure of my party the ANC, the door through which I officially came to serve the people of SA is the national assembly, without which no political party can impose its candidate on the electorate no matter how.”
“I will dedicate all my energy to work towards the attainment of the policies of our organisations, in particular the radical economic transformation agenda. I thank you.”
Zuma addressed the nation at 10pm on Wednesday following a dramatic day in which his party had said it would support an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)-sponsored motion of no confidence that was set to take place on Thursday. It would have been the first time the ANC supported a motion of no confidence against Zuma.
Zuma’s resignation follows two weeks of turmoil in the governing party in which he had refused to step down after being asked to do so by the ANC’s leadership.
The party had finally resolved in a special national executive committee meeting on Monday that Zuma should be recalled as state president.
Zuma said in an interview with the SABC on Wednesday afternoon that the party’s leadership had not furnished him with “what he had done wrong”. He made it clear in the interview that he was being victimised by the ANC’s leadership.
