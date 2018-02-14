President Jacob Zuma resigns

Despite an earlier show of defiance on Wednesday, President Jacob Zuma announced his resignation to the nation just an hour before the deadline set for him by the ANC.

"The ANC should never be divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign," Zuma said on Wednesday evening.

Zuma indicated that even though he did not agree, he had decided to resign. He said he believed he should have been removed through constitutional means.

"I must accept that if my party and my compatriots wish that I be removed from office, they must exercise that right and do so in the matter prescribed in the manner of the Constitution.

“I was also elected in terms of section 86 of the Constitution and from that moment pledged my loyalty to the Constitution of the republic of SA. It has indeed been a great learning experience, a mammoth task … the performance of which can never be done without difficulty and learning on the way.”