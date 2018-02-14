Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport has called on the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) to urgently reopen the Khayelitsha railway line.

The central railway line has been shut since January 9 after the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha.

Members of the United National Transport Union (Untu) also threatened to halt northern line trains after a ticket control officer was robbed.

During a meeting on Tuesday‚ the portfolio committee on transport advised Prasa to consider a multi-disciplinary approach that would involve the metro police‚ the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Intelligence Service to develop safety plans to protect passengers and prevent cable theft.

"This situation is a crisis and necessitates a holding arrangement while a permanent solution is being sorted out‚ Autopax (a subsidiary of Prasa) can dispatch buses to be used by the stranded commuters. We don’t buy the story of next week‚ Prasa must find additional resources to make sure that the central line is reopened‚" said the committee’s acting chairman, Leonard Ramatlakane.