Long walk for South Africa to renew itself

SA still faces a long road ahead in spite of the ANC having recalled President Jacob Zuma, opposition parties and various foundations said on Tuesday.

Following increasingly loud calls for Zuma to step down as president, the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved in a special meeting on Monday to recall him, but Zuma has not yet resigned. If he refuses, he could face a motion of no confidence in Parliament.

The DA’s Mmusi Maimane said the decision to recall Zuma had no effect on his current status as president and that Zuma could simply ignore the decision of the ANC’s highest decision-making body.

Maimane said the motion of no confidence tabled by the EFF should be prioritised and that it should be heard this week. It was to be heard on February 22, but the EFF has written to parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete to have it brought forward. Maimane said unless Zuma tendered his resignation, "this recall is not worth the paper it is printed on".

African Christian Democratic Party leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe said the ANC should support the EFF’s motion and put the interests of SA first.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation welcomed the recall and called on Zuma to resign. Former president Thabo Mbeki abided by the ANC’s decision in September 2008 when it recalled him following an NEC meeting.