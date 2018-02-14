RECALL REACTION
Long walk for South Africa to renew itself
SA still faces a long road ahead in spite of the ANC having recalled President Jacob Zuma, opposition parties and various foundations said on Tuesday.
Following increasingly loud calls for Zuma to step down as president, the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved in a special meeting on Monday to recall him, but Zuma has not yet resigned. If he refuses, he could face a motion of no confidence in Parliament.
The DA’s Mmusi Maimane said the decision to recall Zuma had no effect on his current status as president and that Zuma could simply ignore the decision of the ANC’s highest decision-making body.
Maimane said the motion of no confidence tabled by the EFF should be prioritised and that it should be heard this week. It was to be heard on February 22, but the EFF has written to parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete to have it brought forward. Maimane said unless Zuma tendered his resignation, "this recall is not worth the paper it is printed on".
African Christian Democratic Party leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe said the ANC should support the EFF’s motion and put the interests of SA first.
The Thabo Mbeki Foundation welcomed the recall and called on Zuma to resign. Former president Thabo Mbeki abided by the ANC’s decision in September 2008 when it recalled him following an NEC meeting.
"As a disciplined and loyal cadre of the ANC and out of respect for the Constitution of the country, Mr Zuma must communicate with the speaker of the House of Assembly to tender his resignation as president," the foundation said. The "long overdue resolution by the NEC" gave the governing party the possibility of immediately attending "to the many challenges and negative developments which have arisen during the years of the presidency of Mr Zuma", it said.
Contrary to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s assertion that Zuma had done nothing wrong, the calls for Zuma’s resignation stemmed from the fact that he faced possible corruption charges and was associated with negative developments at state-owned enterprises.
Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, congratulated the ANC on its decision but said it wanted South Africans to realise that "this is the beginning of a long journey ahead, of rebuilding what has been destroyed...."
He said Zuma should face charges of money laundering, racketeering, and fraud and corruption.
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa said if the ANC wanted to be taken seriously, it had to own up to the mess and admit it had lost the moral high ground and relinquished its status as SA’s liberation movement.
Further, "Mr Zuma and his fellow gangsters" should be immediately charged.
Holomisa said the UDM was positive about the future of SA but recognised "that it will take the nation years to recover from the damage caused by the tangible effects of Mr Zuma’s administration on the lives of our people on a daily basis".
It would also take time to convince the international community, ratings agencies and investors that SA no longer had a corrupt government.
