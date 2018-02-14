The EFF said on Wednesday it had abandoned its plans to take the matter of a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to court.

"The EFF has postponed its urgent court application for a motion of no confidence to be brought forward following engagements with the ruling party caucus in Parliament‚" the party said‚ adding it would alert the public once those engagements had been concluded.

This could indicate that an agreement has been struck with the ANC to support a single motion of no confidence should Zuma dig in his heels and refuse to resign.

The EFF had tabled a motion of no confidence‚ which was scheduled for February 22, but the party had wanted the proposal to be brought before the National Assembly sooner after the ANC failed to convince Zuma to step aside.

Parliamentary chief whips were due to meet on Wednesday to discuss a possible course of action after the ANC, on Tuesday, announced it had decided to recall Zuma. The ANC’s own parliamentary caucus is also expected to convene to decide on Zuma’s fate‚ should he refuse to obey the ANC and step down.

* This article was amended to indicate that the EFF had not abandoned its motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma but rather scrapped its urgent court application for its motion of no confidence to be brought forward.