DA chief whip blasts ANC for ‘disruptions’

Last week, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete intimated that the state of the nation address could be delivered on Thursday. Parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo, however, said no decision had been made on when the address would take place, amid concerns that the delay has hampered government programmes and service delivery.

Parliament’s programme has also been affected by the uncertainty around Zuma.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday that Parliament’s decision to shift the start of all Wednesday’s committee meetings to 2pm was "nothing less than a conflation of party and state and the gross abuse of Parliament in the interests of a single party".

"What is now eminently clear is that the African National Congress’s internal wrangling around their leadership crisis is affecting the business of Parliament," he said.

The ANC has called a special meeting of its parliamentary caucus on Wednesday morning. This means that the regular Wednesday chief whip’s forum be held earlier than normal. It is also the reason, Steenhuisen said, why House chairman Cedric Frolick had rescheduled committee meetings.

"This is simply unacceptable," Steenhuisen said. "Parliament has already been forced to reschedule its plenary sessions in light of the ANC’s leadership crisis, which has also led to the postponement of the state of the nation address.

"It must be emphasised that Parliament remains a constitutionally independent branch of government, accountable to the people of South Africa," he said.

"This latest move is the clearest indication yet that it is not just Zuma holding South Africa hostage, but the entire ANC, led by Cyril Ramaphosa, who cannot resolve this crisis of governance … plenary sessions and committees of Parliament must be allowed to proceed as scheduled."

Steenhuisen emphasised the need for the annual budget address by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to proceed as scheduled on Wednesday next week.