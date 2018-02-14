Changes to the audit act shape up

The parliamentary process to give the office of the auditor-general more teeth is gathering pace, with the legislature having extended the deadline for comments on the draft Public Audit Amendment Bill to next Friday.

The amendments are designed to give Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s office greater powers, which include the ability to sanction state entities and government departments when they flout the Public Finance Management Act. The changes propose ordering accounting officers and those implicated in wrongdoing to pay back any money lost as a result of mismanagement. The mooted changes have been long in the making amid the failure of the government’s own departments and entities to adhere to procurement regulations.

A crucial aspect of the proposed changes is the fact that the office of the auditor-general would be empowered to refer cases to state organs that have investigative powers.

Standing committee on the auditor-general chairman Vincent Smith said the intended effect of the amendments was to give the standing committee on public accounts executive authority to act against mismanagement. In addition, the standing committee on the auditor-general would also be able to ask officials to pay back money lost as a result of mismanagement.