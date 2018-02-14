National

Budget speech will be delivered on time, ANC in Parliament assures

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says, ‘It will be up to the new president to elect a new cabinet immediately so that we do not disturb all these processes, including the budget’

14 February 2018 - 14:10 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The ANC in Parliament says it is putting all measures in place to ensure that the budget speech is delivered as scheduled.

The budget speech is due to be delivered on February 21.

However, there has been uncertainty about the date following the postponement of the state of the nation address (Sona) amid moves by the ANC to remove President Jacob Zuma from office. The Sona normally preceeds the budget presentation.

The ANC caucus confirmed in Parliament that it would back an EFF-sponsored motion of no confidence in Zuma, which is now due to be debated on Thursday afternoon.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said during a news conference in Parliament that the party was pushing for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to be sworn in as state president, on Thursday after the vote on the motion of no confidence. This would depend on the availability of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

"We want Sona to be delivered possibly before the budget speech next Wednesday," said Mashatile.

It was likely that Ramaphosa would deliver the state of the nation address on Friday.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said: "The assurance we are giving is that we will be moving with speed, and the budget will be delivered. It will be up to the new president to elect a new cabinet immediately so that we do not disturb all these processes, including the budget."

