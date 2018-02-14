National

PRESIDENCY

ANC's recall decision hailed as positive

The business community, SACP and Cosatu want a quick transition to a new president

14 February 2018 - 05:43 Theto Mahlakoana
Positive step: Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale says the decision by the ANC to recall President Jacob Zuma is courageous. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
The ANC national executive committee’s decision to recall President Jacob Zuma has invoked a vote of confidence in the ANC leadership and has been hailed as a step towards policy certainty, accountability and good governance.

The business community and the party’s alliance partners Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) said the focus was now on how quickly a new president would restore the country’s damaged image.

However, Business Unity SA on Tuesday warned that if Zuma stalls his resignation, he would exacerbate the low levels of business investor confidence.

Zuma’s presidency has been marred with scandals and allegations of corruption and state capture, which led to a decline in investor confidence and the worsening of the quality of life for locals as unemployment and poverty rates soared.

Business Leadership SA’s CEO, Bonang Mohale, described Zuma’s recall as a courageous decision and has encouraged the ANC leadership to ensure Zuma is kicked out of office if he refuses to resign.

"It’s now important to end the two-week chaos. We urge the ANC’s new leadership to act swiftly, but constitutionally, in removing their deployee from high office so that the work of recovering our future, which was imperilled by his ruinous regime — characterised by incompetence, corruption, state capture and low economic growth — can begin in earnest," Mohale said.

Meanwhile, the SACP and Cosatu also welcomed the decision. "He divided and humiliated the ANC on a number of occasions and weakened and almost dismantled the alliance. The ANC under his leadership behaved like a fanatical cult," Cosatu said in a statement.

A number of civil rights organisations under the banner of Future SA said that if necessary Zuma should be removed by a vote of no confidence for the country to begin its "clean-up campaign".

Cosatu also made a similar suggestion, imploring the governing ANC to support the motion brought against Zuma by the EFF.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

