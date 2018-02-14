ANC’s recall decision hailed as positive

The ANC national executive committee’s decision to recall President Jacob Zuma has invoked a vote of confidence in the ANC leadership and has been hailed as a step towards policy certainty, accountability and good governance.

The business community and the party’s alliance partners Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) said the focus was now on how quickly a new president would restore the country’s damaged image.

However, Business Unity SA on Tuesday warned that if Zuma stalls his resignation, he would exacerbate the low levels of business investor confidence.

Zuma’s presidency has been marred with scandals and allegations of corruption and state capture, which led to a decline in investor confidence and the worsening of the quality of life for locals as unemployment and poverty rates soared.

Business Leadership SA’s CEO, Bonang Mohale, described Zuma’s recall as a courageous decision and has encouraged the ANC leadership to ensure Zuma is kicked out of office if he refuses to resign.