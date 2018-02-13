Special Investigating Unit delivers R21m blow to Hlaudi Motsoeneng

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has issued disgraced former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng with summonses amounting to close to R21m.

Updating Parliament’s communications portfolio committee on its probe of dodgy deals and other alleged irregularities at the public broadcaster, SIU head Lekhoa Mothibi said summonses were issued earlier in February.

The summonses issued were to recover the R11m bonus (or success fee) Motsoeneng received in 2016.

The SIU also wants to recover R10.7m from the former SABC executive related to damages caused by the irregular appointment and dismissal of staff under his watch.

Motsoeneng was blamed for most of the crises at SABC, including its deteriorating financial situation.