Special Investigating Unit delivers R21m blow to Hlaudi Motsoeneng
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has issued disgraced former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng with summonses amounting to close to R21m.
Updating Parliament’s communications portfolio committee on its probe of dodgy deals and other alleged irregularities at the public broadcaster, SIU head Lekhoa Mothibi said summonses were issued earlier in February.
The summonses issued were to recover the R11m bonus (or success fee) Motsoeneng received in 2016.
The SIU also wants to recover R10.7m from the former SABC executive related to damages caused by the irregular appointment and dismissal of staff under his watch.
Motsoeneng was blamed for most of the crises at SABC, including its deteriorating financial situation.
It emerged in 2016 that the SABC had awarded Motsoeneng an R11m bonus for "successfully" negotiating the controversial R533m deal with MultiChoice.
That R533m deal, signed in 2013, gave MultiChoice access to the SABC’s entire archive.
Under the deal, the SABC agreed to supply two new channels to MultiChoice: a 24-hour news channel and an entertainment channel called SABC Encore.
A condition of the deal was that the SABC support MultiChoice’s proposal that the set-top boxes to be introduced as part of the government’s digital migration programme should be encryption-free.
Free-to-air service provider eSat TV wants set-top boxes encoded to fight MultiChoice’s monopoly on pay television.
A report by Parliament’s ad hoc committee on the SABC recommended that the public broadcaster’s deals with, among others, MultiChoice and ANN7 — the TV station previously owned by the Guptas — be probed and possibly invalidated. The deal with ANN7 to broadcast the TNA-Morning Live breakfast show has since been scrapped.
In 2017 President Jacob Zuma signed a proclamation mandating the SIU to investigate the "questionable contracts" at the SABC.
Mothibi said investigations of various alleged irregularities at the SABC were continuing in a phased manner, given the volume of matters to be investigated.
In terms of the MultiChoice deal, the SIU would investigate the legality of the agreement and subsequent amendments to it, including whether any provisions were contravened or not complied with; the roles played by individuals involved in the process and whether any of them benefited unduly; whether the agreement was viable and/or in the best interests of the SABC; and whether the SABC had in fact received all payments due to it.
Mothibi said the relevant documentation related to procurement contracts had been obtained, reviewed and analysed. Interviews have been conducted with most of the major role players at the SABC.
But the SIU was still to finalise the written affidavits in order to determine the remedial action to be taken by the unit and/or the SABC. It hoped to have an interim report on the investigations ready by the end of May.
DA MP and communications spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme said individuals who loot public institutions should not be allowed to resign or be dismissed with no further action.
"All stolen money must be returned to the public purse. We therefore welcome the SIU’s action….
"Motsoeneng is, however, not the only person implicated in the SABC ad hoc inquiry report," she said.
"Compromised individuals such as [former acting CEO and chief financial officer] James Aguma and especially Minister Faith Muthambi [the former communications minister] must also be prosecuted for any wrongdoing."
