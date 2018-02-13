National

Shaun Abrahams gives team mulling if Jacob Zuma should face corruption charges 10 days to decide

The newly recalled president made new representations to the National Prosecuting Authority in January about why he should not face the charges

13 February 2018 - 17:08 Genevieve Quintal
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has given the prosecution team dealing with whether President Jacob Zuma should face corruption charges, until February 23 to provide its recommendations.

"Upon receipt thereof, the national director will advise on the way forward including the date by which he will advise of his decision," the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

This came just a few hours after the ANC officially confirmed that it had recalled Zuma from office as state president.

Zuma made new representations to the NPA in January about why he should not face the charges.

The prosecution team is being led by controversial KwaZulu-Natal public prosecutions director Moipone Noko.

She is being assisted by Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Lungi Mahlati; senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape Billy Downer; a senior deputy director of public prosecutions, Raymond Mathunjwa; and Bloemfontein regional head Alinicia Coetzee.

