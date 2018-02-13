Des van Rooyen ‘lied to MPs about his links to Guptas’

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has sent a report to Parliament to say Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen violated the Constitution and lied to Parliament about his relationship with the Guptas.

The DA is using this finding by the public protector to call for an inquiry into allegations of state capture at the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs — to be led by the portfolio committee in Parliament.

Van Rooyen’s stint as finance minister in 2015 famously lasted over the course of a weekend after President Jacob Zuma fired then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene from the position. Pravin Gordhan replaced Van Rooyen until Gordhan himself was axed in 2017.

Since Van Rooyen’s reshuffling to co-operative governance and traditional affairs, he has come under scrutiny over whether he has was appointed to Cabinet to work at the behest of the Guptas.

Last week he faced a barrage of questions from DA MP Kevin Mileham about his relationship with the Gupta family, his department’s working relationship with Gupta-allied companies Trillian and Regiments and his relationship with Mohamed Bobat, his special adviser at co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Mkhwebane said in her report addressed to Mileham that, in misleading the National Assembly on whether he ever visited the Gupta residence before being appointed minister of finance, Van Rooyen violated paragraph 2.3(a) of the executive code of ethics.

"The complaint that Minister Van Rooyen deliberately made a misleading statement to the National Assembly when he replied to the question of even having met with and visited the residence of the Gupta family since taking office is substantiated," said Mkhwebane.

She said the president must take appropriate action against the minister for violating the executive ethics code and the Constitution within 30 days of the report’s release. She also gave the director-general in the Presidency 60 days to report back to her office on the implementation of the remedial action outlined in the report.

Mileham said he had written to House chairman Cedric Frolick to direct Parliament’s portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs to institute an inquiry into state capture at the department.

"Some of these allegations also point to the involvement of members of the Gupta family, who have already been named in a report of the public protector for their unlawful and possibly criminal involvement in state capture in other government departments," Mileham wrote.

Section 2.3 a of the executive code of ethics forbids members of the executive from wilfully misleading MPs, to whom they are accountable.