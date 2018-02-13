Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Des van Rooyen has disputed a finding by the public protector that he had lied to Parliament about visiting the Guptas’ compound in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg.

In fact‚ he said, he knew nothing about the finding against him until "I heard this rumour of a report through the media".

Van Rooyen was asked in Parliament in 2016 whether, since taking office‚ he had ever met any member of the Gupta family.

In his reply he said: "The minister and his deputy ministers have never met with members‚ employees and/or close associates of the Gupta family in their official capacities."