Defiant De Lille pursues secret ballot bid

13 February 2018 - 05:47 Bekezela Phakathi
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille remained defiant on Monday and confirmed she would proceed with her court application to have the vote on the motion of no confidence in her conducted by secret ballot.

The High Court in Cape Town is due to hear De Lille’s application on an urgent basis on Tuesday morning.

The DA has said that her application is misguided and gave her until 3pm on Friday to withdraw the court bid.

The DA-sponsored motion is scheduled to take place on Thursday, as the party pushes for De Lille’s removal as mayor. De Lille is accused of maladministration and corruption.

The DA’s federal executive has essentially backed calls for De Lille’s removal, but not the entire caucus in the Cape Town council wants her out.

"The caucus is split. The vote can go either way," said a DA councillor on condition of anonymity.

De Lille is also being backed by an unlikely ally: the ANC. The second-largest party in the council indicated on Monday it would vote against the motion.

The motion needs a simple majority of the 231-seat council to succeed. The DA has 154 seats, with the ANC coming second at 57 seats. The EFF has seven seats, making it the third-largest party in the council.

De Lille’s court application seeks to protect DA caucus members who may break ranks and vote against the motion.

De Lille’s application is similar to a court bid by the United Democratic Movement (UDM), later joined by other opposition parties, to have a vote on the no confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma held by secret ballot to protect ANC MPs.

In the UDM matter, the Constitutional Court ruled that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete had the constitutional power to prescribe a secret ballot vote. Mbete then agreed to the secret vote, which Zuma survived despite some of his party members voting in support of the motion.

James Selfe, the DA federal council chairman, said De Lille’s application displayed a lack of appreciation for the law and the relevant facts.

"On the matter of a secret ballot, while the DA does not believe it is necessary given that members have the freedom to vote with their conscience, the decision on this matter must be made by the council itself ... any challenge is premature," said Selfe. "We hope that mayor De Lille reconsiders."

ANC councilor Khaya Yozi, on behalf of the party’s caucus, said: "Our position is that De Lille must not be isolated … it is not her alone to blame for the corruption and maladministration in the city."

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

DA council ready for ‘fresh leadership’ in Cape Town

Leader Mmusi Maimane says it is important that the vote of no confidence in Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille be settled so the party can move on
Politics
20 hours ago

DA wants De Lille to drop secret-ballot bid in no-confidence vote

The DA leadership says the Cape Town mayor has ‘a lack of appreciation for the law’ — and wants her to pay her own legal bills in ...
Politics
3 days ago

Motion of no confidence against Patricia de Lille to be heard on February 15

Cape Town mayor De Lille has been linked to alleged tender irregularities and maladministration
Politics
10 days ago

