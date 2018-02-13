Deadline extended for submissions on Public Audit Act amendments

The extension will allow various sectors of society to respond to the Public Audit Amendment Bill, which seeks to give the office of the auditor-general the power to refer adverse findings in its reports to investigative bodies, as well as recover funds lost due to nonadherence to the Public Finance Management Act.

"The bill aims to amend the Public Audit Act of 2004, so as to insert new definitions … to provide for a maximum amount or percentage of audit fees that can be defrayed from the budget vote of the National Treasury; to revise the provisions relating to the appointment of an audit committee for the auditor-general," said a statement from the committee.

ANC committee member Vincent Smith said that while the Public Finance Management Act was clear on the financial responsibilities of accounting officers, there had not been a single conviction regarding contraventions of the law.

Along with this is the frustration expressed at entities reporting to Parliament with the same points of emphasis from the audit reports year after year.