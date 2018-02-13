BLF prays to ‘black God’ for fire on Rupert-owned Franschhoek farms

The Black First Land First movement (BLF) could be slapped with an interdict to stop it from occupying one of the country’s most prestigious farms.

The farm‚ in Franschhoek‚ is linked to businessman Johann Rupert — ranked by Forbes as SA’s second richest man. The L’Ormarins (Pty) Ltd legal team has said it became aware that the BLF was considering an unlawful land invasion of the farm properties.

"As a precaution the [Western Cape] High Court was approached for an interim interdict late last year to prevent such an invasion. The interim interdict was granted without opposition by the BLF and its office bearers‚" a statement to TimesLIVE read.

Lawyers expected the interdict to be made "final in court" on Tuesday.

BLF president Andile Mngxitama said the organisation would not oppose the "silly application ... [because he says] we must not be allowed near his farm‚ and not break the law. We have no intention of breaking the law‚ we are correcting an injustice. We are addressing historical criminality".

Mngxitama said BLF was compiling a list of Rupert’s other farms "which we are studying and identifying for occupation", adding that "no land thief can hide behind the judiciary to defend to hold stolen property".

The movement has issued a media statement welcoming fire on some of the farms "illegally owned by the Rupert family". It said it had prayed for drought to punish those who illegally owned land.

"Our black God is slowly answering our prayers. Whites‚ for the first time since they arrived here from Europe‚ are experiencing lack of water. Before they arrived here we had the water. They came and took our land and water‚" the statement read.

"BLF believes the fire on the Rupert farms is part of the fulfilment of the prophecy as recorded in Matthew 3:11. BLF wishes to ask all black people who work on farms to refuse to take the fires out. This fire is a Godly fire and, as we all know, that which God has started no man can doze off. We warn farm workers‚ please do not put your lives at risk. This fire is here to purify our land so that we may know peace and prosperity again."