Torture probe for SA’s troops in DRC

12 February 2018 - 06:12 Graeme Hosken
Picture: THINKSTOCK
A high-level delegation of military lawyers and investigators is going to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to investigate allegations of civilians having been tortured by South African peacekeepers.

The team‚ South African National Defence Force (SANDF) top brass said‚ would be sent within the week.

Reports emerged over the weekend that South African peacekeepers were involved in the torture of women and men.

More than 1‚000 South African troops from 5 South African Infantry Battalion, based in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, are taking part in a UN peacekeeping mission in that country.

The majority of the troops are based in the volatile region of Goma‚ which is where the allegations of torture come from.

Goma is situated in the DRC’s North Kivu region, which is beset by violence and has seen South African troops engaged in armed combat with militia and Islamic fundamentalists.

The troops are on a year-long deployment in the country.

SANDF spokesman Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi confirmed that reports on alleged torture had been received.

‘Serious allegations’

"At the moment they are allegations‚ but given their seriousness we cannot ignore them," Mgobozi said.

"The team‚ which will consist of lawyers and military humanitarian rights experts, will be dispatched to the region."

Mgobozi said that as soon as they had the necessary information they would provide feedback to the country.

"If the allegations are true those responsible will be dealt with in accordance with the law," he said.

Four years ago a UN report labelled South African troops as among the worst peacekeepers when it came to sexual assaults on civilians.

