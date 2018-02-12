National

State capture judge Zondo ‘has the power to propose charges’

Justice minister Michael Masutha says it will also be up to Zondo and the commission to decide who’s invited or subpoenaed to testify

12 February 2018 - 06:12 Claudi Mailovich
Probe leader: Judge Ray Zondo’s powers in the state of capture inquiry have been proclaimed in line with the former public protector’s recommen-dations. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Probe leader: Judge Ray Zondo’s powers in the state of capture inquiry have been proclaimed in line with the former public protector’s recommen-dations. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo will be able to recommend criminal prosecution at the conclusion of the state-capture inquiry, says Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha.

It would be up to Zondo and the commission to decide whom to invite or subpoena to testify at the commission, Masutha said.

The probe will look into malfeasance in which high-profile politicians, including President Jacob Zuma, have been implicated. Regulations for the inquiry were published in the Government Gazette on Friday, giving Zondo the legal powers to start the proceedings.

The scope of the commission was gazetted in January but its work could not start until Zuma signed the regulations.

Zondo’s powers have been proclaimed in line with the wide scope that former public protector Thuli Madonsela gave in her remedial action contained in her State of Capture report, published at the end of 2016.

She recommended that the inquiry be established and a judge be selected by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, stating that Zuma was too conflicted to select a judge to lead the probe.

Zuma’s son Duduzane and his friends the Guptas were at the heart of the state capture allegations detailed in Madonsela’s report.

"He [Zondo] can recommend criminal action, which will be in the form of the necessary criminal justice machinery taking it up and making sure that the necessary further investigations are completed if that is necessary, and that prosecutorial decisions are taken and that if a decision to prosecute happens, that the matter comes before a criminal court for trial or prosecution," Masutha said.

He emphasised that no one could be tried and prosecuted in any other proceedings besides in a criminal prosecution in court.

The evidence drawn from any source could not automatically stand in a criminal court, as the burden of proof differed between a criminal trial and an inquiry or even a civil case.

The testimony heard in the inquiry would therefore have to be rerun in a criminal trial, if Zondo did recommend criminal action be taken, he said.

Among other things, Zondo will have the power to appoint his own staff, along with the members of the commission and where the commission must sit.

The commission also has the power to determine its own procedures. Anybody can be called to testify before the commission, and witnesses, with limited exception, must answer all questions posed to them.

Masutha said the government had already indicated that it would make the necessary resources available to Zondo, but that it was too early to give an indication on how much the work of the commission would cost, as the deputy chief justice still had to appoint his staff.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Inquiry into state capture takes another step towards being operational

The regulations provide that no person appearing before the commission may refuse to answer any question on any grounds, but can be assisted by an ...
National
2 days ago

State capture inquiry regulations to be published on Friday

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha says the regulations for the state commission of inquiry will be in line with the public ...
National
3 days ago

Rules for probe into state graft set to be gazetted

Details on regulations for the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture could be released on Friday
Politics
3 days ago

Big clean-up awaits Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa will have his hands full, dismissing a raft of Zuma-appointed, Gupta-linked members of government and installing trusted comrades ...
Features
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DA to seek review of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s ...
National
2.
There was a time when Zuma was revered, not ...
National
3.
Joburg to investigate ‘improper donation ...
National
4.
NEC to ‘finalise Zuma transition on Monday’
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.