Ramaphosa promises an end to Zuma transition limbo

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday gave the clearest indication yet that Jacob Zuma’s future as head of state could be resolved on Monday.

The uncertainty about Zuma’s fate as president has left the country in limbo with opposition parties, alliance partners and some in the ANC calling for his removal.

Speaking at the Grand Parade in Cape Town to launch the centennial celebration in honour of former president Nelson Mandela, Ramaphosa said the country wanted "closure on this matter".

"As the leadership of the ANC we are engaged in discussions around the transition … and specifically the position of the president of the republic," Ramaphosa said.

The national executive committee (NEC) would meet on Monday "to discuss and finalise this matter.

"We know you want this matter to be finalised. We know you want closure on this matter. We will finalise this matter keeping our eyes on what is in the interests of all our people."

Ramaphosa said a resolution of the issue would have significant consequences for the country and for the ANC.

