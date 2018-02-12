The City of Johannesburg is to investigate allegations that councillors have been collecting donations to help residents affected by natural disasters outside official structures.

The city is also probing whether damage caused by the recent violent storms was the result of substandard construction.

Mayor Herman Mashaba issued an update on Monday morning on the city’s response to the damage caused by violent storms‚ largely in the southern and western parts of the city‚ which have been declared disaster areas. Repair costs are estimated at R186.5m.

The damage includes collapsed roofs and boundary walls of 3‚152 households in Protea Glen‚ Lawley‚ Braamfischerville‚ Slovo Park‚ Snake Park‚ Doornkop‚ Rugby Club Information Settlement‚ Meadowlands‚ Westbury‚ Alexandra‚ Lefhureng and Fleurhof.

Mashaba said the city was on track to conclude an investigation into the disaster by the end of the month.

Joburg’s Group Risk Advisory Services (Gras) had already secured the services of independent structural engineers and quantity surveyors to begin a full risk assessment of the damage caused by the storm, he said.

"Work has already begun on engineer testing on a sample of properties affected by the storm. This assessment process will seek to establish whether the construction of the worst-affected homes was up to the appropriate standard."

Gras has been tasked with establishing:

• The identities of contractors involved in the construction of some of the buildings;

• The city’s role in issuing certificates of occupation that affirmed the safety of the buildings; and

• The role of financial institutions‚ such as lenders and banks‚ who fund construction of some of the buildings.

Mashaba said the city’s Disaster Management Centre was completing a business plan, to be submitted to the provincial and national disaster management centres and the National Treasury, for access to municipal disaster grants.

"This is grant money which is to be used for the purpose of undertaking post-disaster relief assistance and reconstruction efforts," he said.

Relief efforts in affected communities continued, he said, based on a needs analysis.

He has asked the speaker of the city council to probe the allegations of improper collection of donations, and to explain the correct procedures to councillors.