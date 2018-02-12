DA to seek review of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s ‘disgraceful whitewash’ of Vrede dairy project

The Democratic Alliance will this week launch a court application for a review of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the Vrede dairy project which siphoned millions of state funds into the hands of the Guptas.

The application is likely to be brought in the North Gauteng High Court.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said at a media briefing on Monday that the report was a "disgraceful whitewash" as it made no attempt to probe the corruption that took place.

Maimane said Free State Premier Ace Magashule and former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane (who is now mineral resources minister) came out unscathed in the report, when it was they who had made the plans to defraud the fiscus together with the Guptas.

The project saw R220m being channelled to the Vrede dairy project but no benefit was derived by the local community. Instead, about R30m made its way to the offshore bank accounts of the Guptas and was used to fund a family wedding.

There have been reports that Mkhwebane suppressed evidence when finalising her report.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said the provisional grounds for the review - subject to finalisation by the party's legal team - were that Mkhwebane's report failed to properly investigate allegations of corruption against senior members of government, including Magashule; and failed to properly investigate the issues raised in the leaked Gupta e-mails.

A further ground would be that the the remedial action ordered by the public protector - that Magashule institute disciplinary action against an official implicated in the project - is a conflict of interest since Magashule is implicated in the report.

"I think the report is woefully inadequate and I think it brings the office of the public protector into disrepute," Selfe said.

Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee has decided to urgently call Mkhwebane to appear before the committee on Wednesday to explain her recent public statements.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said the committee was "extremely concerned" about these comments and needed clarity on "what exactly she is trying to convey. We have further noted with grave concern allegations of her office suppressing some evidence. This type of allegation only tarnishes the good image of the office of the public protector."