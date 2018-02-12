Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

BREAKING NEWS: Ramaphosa ‘to tell Zuma he has been fired’

13 February 2018 - 00:19 Natasha Marrian
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has left the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting to inform President Jacob Zuma that he has been fired.

While Zuma's party has effectively fired him, by law, the NEC cannot fire him. He has to resign or be removed through a Parliamentary motion.

Business Day understands that NEC members remain at St Georges Hotel in Irene, awaiting a report back from Ramaphosa.

“He must resign … the ANC president (Ramaphosa) has gone to communicate the decision,” said an NEC source attending the meeting.

Should Zuma fail to resign the ANC NEC will have to decide whether to bring a motion of no confidence in Zuma in Parliament.

Business Day has now confirmed that President Jacob Zuma has requested a three month “notice period”, after which he will resign unconditionally.

Sources on Monday said Zuma had requested the three months' “notice”, after which he would resign unconditionally. Business Day understands that this proposal was put to the ANC’s NEC  on Monday, as it discussed Zuma’s recall from office. This proposal was rejected by the NEC.

It is understood that Zuma has told ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa that he would use the three months to “introduce him” to international bodies such as the African Union, the United Nations and the Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA bloc of countries.

This emerged from sources on Monday as the ANC’s NEC committee remained locked behind closed doors to discuss Zuma’s fate.

Sources sceptical of his motives have indicated that he wants to continue chairing the Cabinet to ensure that deals favourable to his family and friends are seen through, including the nuclear deal. The matter was still being discussed along with his potential imminent recall from office.

Ramaphosa assured the nation on Sunday that the Zuma matter would be “finalised” on Monday by the NEC on Monday, but no official communication was forthcoming from the party late on Monday.

The meeting continued into Monday night.

MarrianN@Businesslive.co.za

 

