Zuma could avoid jail time - if he turns on Guptas

11 February 2018 - 09:28 Ranjeni Munusamy
President Jacob Zuma leaves after his meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet ministers at Parliament in Cape Town. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER
President Jacob Zuma is being offered the chance to escape prosecution on charges of state capture if he admits criminal wrongdoing and turns against the Guptas.

The prospect of a plea bargain is part of an exit package being secretly negotiated between ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and Zuma.

The legal complexities and costs, as well as the fact that South African law does not accommodate political deals for criminal prosecutions, lies behind the delays in the talks and a deferment of Zuma's resignation.

The Sunday Times has learnt that Ramaphosa is trying to secure Zuma's co-operation in the state-capture investigations and has solicited opinions on legal avenues that would allow the president to avoid prosecution or receive a reduced sentence.

