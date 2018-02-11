Ramaphosa vows renewal at Nelson Mandela centennial celebration

It must be a year of action, a year in which a new social compact was forged for economic growth, job creation and transformation, he said. Land must be returned to the dispossessed and the seeds of an agricultural revolution sown.

Ramaphosa urged the national government to work with provincial and local governments, as well as business, labour and civil society, to find a co-ordinated approach to deal with the devastating effects of the drought.

A relentless war would be waged against corruption and the mismanagement of the resources of the country, against theft and robbery. "We will make sure that those who are corrupt and steal from the poor are brought to justice," Ramaphosa told the crowd. Doing so would be continuing the legacy of Mandela.

"We will continue to resist any form or attempt to capture state institutions for the self-enrichment of the few. We are determined to rebuild the confidence of our people in SA’s public institutions and restore the credibility of those who are elected to serve in those institutions."

State-owned enterprises must be put on the right track and not allowed to work in the interests of "certain individuals or families".

"That we will make sure of," Ramaphosa insisted.

On the discussions about the transition of power from President Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa said it was important that they be managed with care and purpose, and that the interests of South Africans were put first. The key objective was to unite the people and the ANC. "This is informing our approach," he added.

The ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday would finalise the matter and bring closure.

