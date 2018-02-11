Back to a hard Zexit for Jacob Zuma?

The ANC has called a special national executive committee meeting on Monday, to discuss President Jacob Zuma's exit from the Union Buildings.

The talks between Zuma and Ramaphosa had continued on the weekend, and notice for the special NEC was issued late on Saturday.

Ramaphosa called off a special sitting of the structure scheduled for last Wednesday and subsequently released a statement saying his talks with Zuma had been "constructive".

The scheduling of the new meeting could mean that the talks had once again broken down.

Ramaphosa had from the start said he preferred a "dignified" exit for Zuma, and has given him ample opportunity to step down himself.

But a refusal by Zuma would mean the ANC would have to recall him or have its own motion of no confidence in him debated and voted on in Parliament.

The calling of the special NEC could mean that the party will now have to go this route.

Insiders had expected Zuma to resign by the end of the weekend, but with the calling of the special NEC, it now does not appear likely that he will do so.

MarrianN@Businesslive.co.za