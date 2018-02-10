National

Leadership is an art, allow Cyril to use it - Mantashe

10 February 2018 - 14:42 Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says South Africans should be patient with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa as he holds transition talks with President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa has been lobbying for Zuma to resign and hopes to conclude talks with him in the next ’coming days’.

Addressing an ANC rally in Mpumalanga, Mantashe said ANC officials should be fearless and must be able to make difficult decisions, but said leaders also had a duty to "analyse and mitigate risks".

"There is no disagreement about where we want to go (on Zuma) but the tactics on how to do that is the responsibility of leadership," Mantashe said.

Speaking to the SABC after his speech, Mantashe said people should give the ANC space to manage a "very complex situation".

"Allow (Ramaphosa) to lead, Leadership is a science, a profession and also an art. Allow Cyril Ramaphosa to execute and use his art and his personality to manage this," said Mantashe.

Ramaphosa, who negotiated on behalf of the ANC in talks to end apartheid, has ignored frustration from some opposition parties who have been howling for Zuma to go.

Zuma’s tenure at the helm of government has been marked by economic decline and numerous allegations of corruption.

A faction in the ANC has been vocal on wanting Zuma to see out his term as president which ends in the middle of next year.

Mantashe said ANC officials would meet later on Saturday to discuss the transition, but Zuma will not be part of the meeting.

Reuters

