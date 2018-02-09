National

News Leader

WATCH: ANC still playing its Zuma cards close to its chest

09 February 2018 - 09:07 Business Day TV
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The ANC has remained tight-lipped about President Jacob Zuma’s future.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has refused to give any indication of when the head of state is likely to step down.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is racing against time to clinch Zuma’s resignation. They are still discussing “pertinent matters”, which the ANC has described as both constructive and fruitful.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has said that immunity for Zuma is off the cards.

Political analyst Daniel Silke spoke to Business Day TV about the talks between Ramaphosa and Zuma.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

