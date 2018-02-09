State capture inquiry regulations to be published on Friday

The regulations for the state commission of inquiry will be in line with the remedial action of the public protector, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha said on Friday.

Masutha confirmed in a statement on Friday that the regulations of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture would be published in the government gazette on Friday afternoon.

Business Day reported that the regulations were expected to be published on Friday and they would set out the regulations for the inquiry to be chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo.

"The president has, following the appointment of the judicial commission into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state headed by Deputy Chief Justice Zondo, made regulations for the said commission," Masutha said in the statement on Friday.

"The regulations will be published in the Government Gazette today, the 9th of February 2018 (in the afternoon). The regulations are authorised under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1947 (act number 8 of 1947), which provides the legal framework for constituting commissions of inquiry appointed by the president."

The terms of reference of the commission were gazetted in January. Without the regulations the commission could not start its work, and the process was left in limbo.

"The regulations enable the chairperson to collect evidence and subpoena witnesses to testify before the commission and to present any documentary evidence relevant to the Inquiry.

"The regulations which are in line with the remedial action in the public protector’s report on State of Capture, report Number 6 of 2016/17, also enables the chairperson to appoint persons and staff of the commission in accordance with the applicable legislation," Masutha said.

He said capacity would also be drawn by way of secondments from the public service as he may authorise, as required by the deputy chief justice.

Masutha said an inter-departmental technical committee led by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the office of the chief justice had been established to provide the required support to the deputy chief justice in setting up the commission.

"The regulations provide the legal machinery that enables the deputy chief justice to obtain the resources and infrastructure he requires for the commission to perform its functions," Masutha said.