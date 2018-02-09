Qualified audit report sinks Lepelle Water again

The internal control deficiencies that put Lepelle Northern Water Board under a Special Investigating Unit probe have come back to bite it, leaving it with a qualified audit opinion from Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.

"The entity did not componentise significant parts of infrastructure assets and buildings in order to depreciate them separately as per their appropriate useful lives in accordance with international financial reporting standards," said Makwetu.

He said because the entity did not review the useful lives of property plant equipment, assets with a gross carrying amount of R15.2m had a zero net carrying amount while they were still in use.

"Effective steps were not taken to prevent irregular expenditure amounting to R8.9m… This was due to goods and services not procured through the proper procurement processes," he added. Makwetu said the R383,000 in wasteful expenditure was due to "inadequate controls to ensure that all monies owed by the entity were settled within the agreed period, resulting in the payment of penalties and interest".

Water board chairman Thovhele Tshivhase acknowledged that Makwetu expressed a qualified audit opinion on the 2016-17 annual financial statements and performance information.

"We are mindful of matters that led to the opinion requiring additional focus in the coming year for the organisation to achieve a clean audit report," said Tshivhase. The review of policies and procedures of Lepelle was a continuous process.

"The board has established governance committees and these committees are functioning well," he said.

Nazreen Pandor of the SIU said the probe into Lepelle Northern Water’s pipeline contracts was expected to be released by late March.

